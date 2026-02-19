APSU Men’s Tennis Continues Conference Play at North Alabama

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team faces Atlantic Sun Conference foe North Alabama in a Friday 2:00pm at the UNA Tennis Courts in Florence, Alabama.

Last time out, Austin Peay (2-3) earned a 4-3 victory against Southern Indiana, Saturday, in Evansville, Indiana. The Governors claimed the doubles point in their win against the Screaming Eagles, before then picking up wins from the No. 1, No. 3, and No. 6 singles positions, with Logan Tomovski clinching the win with a three-set win from the No. 3 court.

The APSU Govs’ first win of the season came in a 4-3 victory against Oakland City, February 6th, in Evansville.

Austin Peay State University looks for its first win against North Alabama since a 4-3, comeback win against the Lions, March 26th, 2022. The APSU Govs fell to the Lions 7-0 in each of the first two seasons, are 1-2 against them in ASUN play.

After opening its 2026 season with four-straight losses, including a 4-0 decision at No. 6 Ohio State, on January 23rd, North Alabama has won three of its last four games, with wins against Jackson State and Lamar, and, most recently, a 4-3 victory at Kennesaw State, Saturday.

About the North Alabama Lions

2025-26 Record: 3-5 (0-0, ASUN)

2024-25 Record: 20-4 (8-0, ASUN)

North Alabama defeated Stetson 4-1 in the ASUN Tournament Final and advanced to the NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Championship where they lost to Michigan State 0-4.

Last Meeting: North Alabama defeated Austin Peay 7-0, March 14th, 2025.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns to the courts next week when it faces Chattanooga in a Friday 12:00pm match at the UTC Tennis Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.