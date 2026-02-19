Clarksville City Council Selects Eric Claunch to Serve Ward 2 Until Next Election

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville is proud to welcome Eric Claunch as the newest council member for Ward 2.

On Thursday, February 19th, 2026, the City Council voted during a continuation of the special session called on March 8th to appoint Councilman Claunch.

The council seat for Ward 2 was vacated by former Councilman Deanna McLaughlin, who accepted a position working for Congressman Matt Van Epps.

Councilman Claunch will fill the Ward 2 seat for the remainder of the unexpired term until the next City general election.