Clarksville Obituary: Sandra Gail Stowers

Clarksville, TN – Sandra Gail Stowers, 70, peacefully passed away on February 15th, 2026, at Vanderbilt Clarksville Hospital in Clarksville, Tennessee, going home to be with her soulmate, Albert Lewis Stowers. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother — a role she cherished above all others.
Born on September 9th, 1955, in Pulaski, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Estel and Louise Price. She is survived by her three children, Jeremy Stowers (Sondra) of Winston-Salem, NC; Jessica Stowers Vanzant (Zeke) of Palmyra, TN; and Jason Stowers (Collin) of Clarksville, TN; her cherished granddaughters, Abigail, Katelyn, and Chloe, who were the light of her life and brought her endless pride and joy; her sister, Joann Mooney; and many extended family members and dear friends.
Sandy shared 49 wonderful years of marriage with the love of her life. In 1987, she and A.L. moved their family from Draper, Virginia, to Mount Airy, North Carolina, where they raised their children with warmth, care, and lots of love. She later retired from Pepsi, where she worked hard and made a positive impression on everyone around her.
Throughout her life, Sandy faced health challenges with strength, courage, and optimism. She never allowed adversity to dim her light and continued to pour love into her family every day. Her quirky, silly sense of humor and playful spirit brought laughter to those around her and made even the simplest moments unforgettable.
Sandy had a generous and creative spirit. She loved crocheting and crafting, often making hats and crosses for those facing cancer, sharing comfort through her hands and heart. She cherished tradition, especially Sunday football with A.L. She treasured time with her grandchildren, teaching them her favorite hobbies and sharing her passions, so they could experience the joy she found in them. Cooking and baking were among her greatest joys, and she believed that sharing meals brought people together in love and connection.
Sandy’s life was filled with love, compassion, laughter, and devotion. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew her.
A celebration honoring both Sandra and A.L.’s lives will be held at a later date in Mount Airy, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local humane society in her memory.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com