Clarksville Obituary: Sandra Gail Stowers

Clarksville, TN – Sandra Gail Stowers, 70, peacefully passed away on February 15th, 2026, at Vanderbilt Clarksville Hospital in Clarksville, Tennessee, going home to be with her soulmate, Albert Lewis Stowers. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother — a role she cherished above all others.



Born on September 9th, 1955, in Pulaski, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Estel and Louise Price. She is survived by her three children, Jeremy Stowers (Sondra) of Winston-Salem, NC; Jessica Stowers Vanzant (Zeke) of Palmyra, TN; and Jason Stowers (Collin) of Clarksville, TN; her cherished granddaughters, Abigail, Katelyn, and Chloe, who were the light of her life and brought her endless pride and joy; her sister, Joann Mooney; and many extended family members and dear friends.

Sandy shared 49 wonderful years of marriage with the love of her life. In 1987, she and A.L. moved their family from Draper, Virginia, to Mount Airy, North Carolina, where they raised their children with warmth, care, and lots of love. She later retired from Pepsi, where she worked hard and made a positive impression on everyone around her.

Throughout her life, Sandy faced health challenges with strength, courage, and optimism. She never allowed adversity to dim her light and continued to pour love into her family every day. Her quirky, silly sense of humor and playful spirit brought laughter to those around her and made even the simplest moments unforgettable.

Sandy had a generous and creative spirit. She loved crocheting and crafting, often making hats and crosses for those facing cancer, sharing comfort through her hands and heart. She cherished tradition, especially Sunday football with A.L. She treasured time with her grandchildren, teaching them her favorite hobbies and sharing her passions, so they could experience the joy she found in them. Cooking and baking were among her greatest joys, and she believed that sharing meals brought people together in love and connection.

Sandy’s life was filled with love, compassion, laughter, and devotion. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew her.

A celebration honoring both Sandra and A.L.’s lives will be held at a later date in Mount Airy, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local humane society in her memory.