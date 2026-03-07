Clarksville Obituary: Mary Louise Clark

Clarksville, TN – Mary Louise Clark, a cherished mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away at her home on March 4th, 2026, at the age of 63. Born on March 24th, 1962, Mary brought warmth and love to all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Mary was a remarkable woman who found joy in the simple pleasures of life. Her absolute favorite pastime was baking cookies with her only granddaughter, Shelby Grace, creating sweet memories that will be cherished forever.

In addition to her love for baking, Mary had a passion for gardening and cooking, where she enriched those around her with delightful meals and beautiful flowers. Her enthusiasm for sports was also notable, as she enjoyed Ohio State football, the Tennessee Titans, hockey and NASCAR. She loved classic rock, her all time favorite band being Rush! Mary loved gathering with friends and family for card games, where her competitive spirit and sense of humor shined bright.

She is survived by her devoted daughter, Heather Clark (Stephen Sisk), of Clarksville; her beloved granddaughter, Shelby Grace Clark; her brother, Mike Mielcarek and sister-in-law Debbie of Lorain, OH; her sisters, Pam Cothran of Lorain, OH, Jean Barger of Lorain, OH, Margaret Butcher of Columbus, OH, and Michelle Wenzel of Lorain, OH.

Mary was also surrounded by the love of her nieces and nephews, including Dr. Richard L. Barger and his wife Emily, Kathy Siefken and her husband Kevin, Lisa Mielcarek, Mike Mielcarek Jr., Ryan Butcher, and Riley Butcher. She also leaves to cherish her memory, her ex-husband who supported her through her whole cancer journey.

Mary was preceded in death by her father, Edward Stephen Mielcarek, and her mother, Jean Beverly Stump. Her spirit lives on in the lives of those she touched, and she leaves behind a legacy of love, warmth, and kindness. Her memory will forever remain in the hearts of her family and friends, who will continue to celebrate her life and the beautiful moments they shared together. She will be greatly missed but lovingly remembered.