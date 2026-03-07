APSU Lacrosse Falls at Fairleigh Dickinson in Saturday Road Contest

Eaneck, NJ – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) lacrosse team dropped an 11-6 decision against Fairleigh Dickenson, Saturday, at University Stadium.

Lauryn Warfield led Austin Peay (3-3) with two goals, while Mak Patten, Tori Ross, Sophia Schwab, and Katie Ferrara all added one. Patten led the team with two assists, while, Schwab, and Fiona Lemke, with one. Defensively, Samantha Houttieker and Morgan Lantz caused two turnovers, and Lauryn Warfield contributed one. The Governors totaled 10 fouls, an 80% clear percentage, and 15 draw controls to FDU’s four.

The Governors started the game down by one two minutes into the game. Schwab answered with a goal two minutes later after a ground ball possession from Patten. Warfield created a lead after a draw possession of her own immediately after. After a game-tying point from FDU, Tori Ross scored on an assist from Lemke, which gave the Governors a lead to end the first quarter.

In the second quarter, FDU took the lead with three unanswered goals. In a man-up situation, Patten trimmed the deficit with a goal assisted by Schwab, as APSU trailed 5-4 through two quarters.

In the third, Ferrara tied the game on an unassisted goal following a turnover by Morgan Lantz and a ground ball control from Allison Uchill. FDU scored three-straight goals to end the third, as the Govs trailed 8-5. In the final frame, FDU began the game with three goals, giving the knights a six-goal lead.

The Austin Peay State University lacrosse team continues its road stretch at Central Connecticut in a Tuesday 11:00am CT game at Old Bailey Stadium in New Britain, Connecticut.