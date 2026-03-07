Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Advances to First ASUN Championship with Win Over Stetson

Jacksonville, FL – For the first time in program history, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team is headed for the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament Championship after their 68-52 semifinal win over Stetson, Saturday, at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Austin Peay (19-12) quickly controlled the first quarter, as a three-pointer and jump shot by Ines Gnahore gave it a 7-2 lead four minutes into the game. A jumper and layup by Promise Keshi allowed Stetson (20-11) to tie the game at nine, and a layup by Cameron Thomas gave the Hatters an 11-9 lead. The two teams went back and forth until free throws by Jade Rucker ended the first quarter with the Govs leading 18-17.

The Govs opened the second quarter on a 10-3 run to give them a 28-20 advantage. A three-pointer by Kyra Perkins with 4:38 remaining in the half allowed the APSU Govs a 10-point lead with four and a half minutes before the break, but the Hatters went on a 10-3 run to tie the game at 35. A three-pointer by Jade Rucker with under a minute remaining gave the Govs a 38-35 lead into the break.

SU’s Aleah Sorrentino connected on a layup two and a half minutes into the third quarter, cutting the Hatter’s deficit back to one point at 40-39. The two teams entered a scoring drought that was ended at 3:54 by Gnahore’s layup, getting the Govs back up by five at 44-39. The Hatters got as close as 44-42 with Thomas’ three-pointer, but a jumper by JaNiah Newell sent the Govs into the fourth quarter with a 46-42 lead.

The fourth quarter began with an 18-1 run by the Governors, including four-straight three-pointers by Mya Williams, to give them a 21-point lead with five minutes remaining. The Hatters got as close as 16 with a free throw by Sierra Driessen, but the 68-52 semifinal win would go to the Governors.

The Difference

Mya Williams, who in her first of four straight three-pointers gave the APSU Govs a 49-42 lead following her three-point barrage, the Govs were up by 21 with 5:10 to play.

Inside The Box Score

Mya Williams led with 12 points and four three-pointers.

Jade Rucker, Anovia Sheals, and Kyra Perkins had 11 points apiece. Jim’Miyah Branton had 10 points.

Sheals led APSU with nine rebounds.

Branton had a team-high seven assists.

Ines Gnahore had four steals.

Austin Peay State University’s 11 three pointers matched their season high set against Bellarmine, February 21st.

The APSU Govs outscored the Hatters 13-6 from turnovers, 22-20 in the paint, 7-5 from second chances, and 22-1 from the bench.

