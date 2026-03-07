Clarksville Obituary: Reba Jeanette Downs

Clarksville, TN – Reba Jeanette Downs, age 91 of Clarksville, TN passed away March 5th, 2026, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Reba was born September 8th, 1934 in Erin, TN to the late Willie and Pearl Baker Pate.
She worked in accounting for Montgomery Ward. Reba is preceded by her husband, Morris Downs and a great granddaughter, Kali Brown.
Survivors include one daughter, Teresa Brown; one brother, Randall Pate; four grandchildren, Kevin, Tammy, Lance and Kimberly; great grandchildren, Zachary, Henry, Kyle, June, and Kamryn; two great great grandchildren, Jace and Johnathan.
Celebration of life will be 11:00am, Wednesday, March 11th, 2026, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00pm until 7:00pm, Tuesday, March 10th, 2026, and also on Wednesday from 10:00am until the service hour at the funeral home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488.
