APSU Women’s Golf’s Jordin Cowing Honored as ASUN Golfer of the Week

2025-26 APSU Women's Golf - Jordin Cowing. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's GolfJacksonville, FLJordin Cowing of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Golfer of the Week on Thursday. 

Cowing finished in a tie for second place at the Huntsville.org Intercollegiate at the RTJ Highlands in Huntsville. 

The freshman had a 215 54-hole tournament total and a low round of two under 70 in the second round. 

The Gilbert, Arizona, native averages 76.86 on the season, with her two-under 70 in Alabama being a career low. 

Cowing and Austin Peay State University women’s golf team is back in action March 9th-10th at the Riverbend Invitational at the Riverbend Country Club in Houston, Texas.

