APSU Women’s Golf’s Jordin Cowing Honored as ASUN Golfer of the Week

Jacksonville, FL – Jordin Cowing of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Golfer of the Week on Thursday.

Cowing finished in a tie for second place at the Huntsville.org Intercollegiate at the RTJ Highlands in Huntsville.

The freshman had a 215 54-hole tournament total and a low round of two under 70 in the second round.

The Gilbert, Arizona, native averages 76.86 on the season, with her two-under 70 in Alabama being a career low.

Cowing and Austin Peay State University women’s golf team is back in action March 9th-10th at the Riverbend Invitational at the Riverbend Country Club in Houston, Texas.