Clarksville Obituary: Angela Marshall

Clarksville, TN – Angela Marshall, age 49, passed away on February 13th, 2026. Her passing leaves a deep sense of loss among her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Born on February 4th, 1977, Angela was known for her caring heart, warm personality, and the genuine kindness she showed to others throughout her life. She had a way of bringing comfort and encouragement to those around her, often offering a listening ear or a helping hand when it was needed most. Her presence brought light and positivity to many lives, and she will be remembered for the compassion and love she shared so freely.

Angela valued time with family and friends and cherished the moments spent creating lasting memories with the people she loved. Those who knew her will remember her gentle spirit, her strength through life’s challenges, and the joy she brought into everyday moments.

While her time on earth was far too short, Angela’s legacy will live on through the lives she touched and the memories held close by those who cared for her.

A memorial service honoring Angela Marshall’s life will be held Tuesday, March 17th, 2026, beginning at 10:00am at New Jerusalem Five Fold Ministries. Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance and celebration of her life.

Angela will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Angela Marshall, please visit our flower store.