Clarksville Obituary: Edward Perry Wilson

Clarksville, TN – A Funeral Mass for MAJ Edward Perry Wilson, USAF, (Ret), 82, of Clarksville, TN will be April 7th, 2025 at 12:00pm at Immaculate Conception Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30am until the hour of service.

Ed was born on September 21st, 1943 in Memphis, TN to William Perry Wilson and Ceclia Anna Catanzaro. He passed away on March 26th, 2026. Ed retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church for over 40 years,as his faith was an important part of his life.

After his military career, he volunteered as a member of the Knights of Columbus, serving 37 years. He held several positions earning a lifetime achievement award. He was also a member of Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) and Disabled American Veterans (DAV), continuing to support fellow veterans. Ed liked to stay busy and took pride in being productive.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Wilson and siblings, Grant Rast and David Rast, He is survived by his children, William Perry Wilson, David Penland Wilson, Teresa Lynn Wilson, Barbara Ann Velez, and Vicki Sue Wilson; grandchildren, Linda Wilson, Lethia Turnage, and Lillian Balas, great- grandchild Ivy Turnage, and siblings, Roseanne Frank and Steve Rast.

Please visit Edward’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.