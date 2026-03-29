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Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Travels to Carson-Newman for In-State Road Match

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Takes on Carson-Newman in Monday Afternoon Match. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Takes on Carson-Newman in Monday Afternoon Match. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team faces Carson-Newman in a Monday 1:30pm match at the Buddy Catlett Tennis Complex in Jefferson City, Tennessee.

Austin Peay State University enters the match following a 4-0 loss to Kentucky, Friday, at the Curry Tennis Center, in Nashville, Tennessee. 

Austin Peay State University is 2-2 all-time against Carson-Newman, with the last meeting between the two coming in a 6-1 Eagles victory in 2022. 

Carson-Newman is 4-11 this season and coming off a 4-0 loss to conference opponent Wingate, Saturday.

About the Carson-Newman Eagles

2025-26 Record: 4-11 (2-5, South Atlantic Conference)    

2024-25 Record: 11-8 (7-5, South Atlantic Conference)  

The Eagles lost to the Wingate Bulldogs, 4-0 in the SAC semi-finals

Last Meeting: The Eagles defeated the Governors, 6-1 (3/22/06)

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates from Nashville, follow the Governors men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis). 

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team stays in the volunteer state with a Thursday 2:00pm match against Tennessee Southern, in Pulaski, Tennessee  

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