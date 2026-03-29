APSU Women’s Tennis Falls 5-2 to #56 North Florida in Sunday Road Match

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team fell 5-2, to #56 North Florida, Sunday, at the UNF Tennis Complex.

Yi-Ching Huang and Luca Bohlen’s doubles match ended with a 6-2 loss, while Elena Thiel and Katie Oliver fell 6-3. Pauline Bruns and Sophia Baranov left their match unfinished trailing, 4-3.

In singles, Bohlen and Huang fell in a pair of straight sets, while Baranov dropped a pair of sets, 6-0, 6-2, resulting in the decision. With the result in hand, Pauline Bruns defeated Anslee Long, winning the first set 6-1, falling short in the second set, but coming back for a tiebreak win 10-7 in the third set.

In the number 4 position, Clemence Butavand fell in a pair of 6-3 sets, while Elena Thiel won her match against Jasmin Makela, taking the match following a 10-7 third-set victory

APSU vs. UNF

Doubles

Order of Finish: 1, 2

Singles

Order of Finish: 3, 2, 1, 5, 4, 6

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team returns to Clarksville for a match against Western Kentucky on Saturday for a 1:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts.