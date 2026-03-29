APSU Women’s Tennis Falls 5-2 to #56 North Florida in Sunday Road Match

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team fell 5-2, to #56 North Florida, Sunday, at the UNF Tennis Complex.
Yi-Ching Huang and Luca Bohlen’s doubles match ended with a 6-2 loss, while Elena Thiel and Katie Oliver fell 6-3. Pauline Bruns and Sophia Baranov left their match unfinished trailing, 4-3.
In singles, Bohlen and Huang fell in a pair of straight sets, while Baranov dropped a pair of sets, 6-0, 6-2, resulting in the decision. With the result in hand, Pauline Bruns defeated Anslee Long, winning the first set 6-1, falling short in the second set, but coming back for a tiebreak win 10-7 in the third set.
In the number 4 position, Clemence Butavand fell in a pair of 6-3 sets, while Elena Thiel won her match against Jasmin Makela, taking the match following a 10-7 third-set victory
APSU vs. UNF
Doubles
- Laurie Barendse/ Isabel Oliveira (NF) def. Yi-Ching Huang / Luca Bohlen (APSU), 6-2
- Anslee Long / Aryana Bartlett (NF) def. Elena Thiel / Katie Oliver (APSU), 6-3
- Jasmin Makela / Gabby Goyins (NF) vs. Pauline Bruns / Sophia Baranov (APSU) 4-3, unfinished
Order of Finish: 1, 2
Singles
- Laurie Barendse (NF) def.Sophia Baranov(APSU), 6-0, 6-2
- Isabel Oliveira (NF) def.Yi-Ching Huang(APSU) 6-2, 6-2
- Aryana Bartlett (NF) vs.Luca Bohlen(APSU) 6-0, 6-1
- Gabby Goyins (NF) def.Clemence Butavand(APSU) 6-3, 6-3
- Pauline Bruns(APSU) def. Anslee Long (NF), 6-1, 3-6, 10-7
- Elena Thiel(APSU) def. Jasmin Makela (NF), 6-0, 4-6, 10-7
Order of Finish: 3, 2, 1, 5, 4, 6
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For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).
Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team returns to Clarksville for a match against Western Kentucky on Saturday for a 1:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts.