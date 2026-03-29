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APSU Women’s Tennis Falls 5-2 to #56 North Florida in Sunday Road Match

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Comes Up Short Against Ranked North Florida. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Comes Up Short Against Ranked North Florida. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisJacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team fell 5-2, to #56 North Florida, Sunday, at the UNF Tennis Complex.

Yi-Ching Huang and Luca Bohlen’s doubles match ended with a 6-2 loss, while Elena Thiel and Katie Oliver fell 6-3. Pauline Bruns and Sophia Baranov left their match unfinished trailing, 4-3. 

In singles, Bohlen and Huang fell in a pair of straight sets, while Baranov dropped a pair of sets, 6-0, 6-2, resulting in the decision. With the result in hand, Pauline Bruns defeated Anslee Long, winning the first set 6-1, falling short in the second set, but coming back for a tiebreak win 10-7 in the third set.

In the number 4 position, Clemence Butavand fell in a pair of 6-3 sets, while Elena Thiel won her match against Jasmin Makela, taking the match following a 10-7 third-set victory  

APSU vs. UNF

Doubles 

  1. Laurie Barendse/ Isabel Oliveira (NF) def. Yi-Ching Huang / Luca Bohlen (APSU), 6-2
  2. Anslee Long / Aryana Bartlett (NF) def. Elena Thiel / Katie Oliver (APSU), 6-3
  3. Jasmin Makela / Gabby Goyins (NF) vs. Pauline Bruns / Sophia Baranov (APSU) 4-3, unfinished

Order of Finish: 1, 2

Singles

  1. Laurie Barendse (NF) def.Sophia Baranov(APSU), 6-0, 6-2
  2. Isabel Oliveira (NF) def.Yi-Ching Huang(APSU) 6-2, 6-2
  3. Aryana Bartlett (NF) vs.Luca Bohlen(APSU) 6-0, 6-1
  4. Gabby Goyins (NF) def.Clemence Butavand(APSU) 6-3, 6-3
  5. Pauline Bruns(APSU) def. Anslee Long (NF), 6-1, 3-6, 10-7
  6. Elena Thiel(APSU) def. Jasmin Makela (NF), 6-0, 4-6, 10-7

Order of Finish: 3, 2, 1, 5, 4, 6

Follow the APSU Govs 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team returns to Clarksville for a match against Western Kentucky on Saturday for a 1:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

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