APSU Lacrosse Edged by Kennesaw State Despite Strong Comeback Attempt

Kennesaw, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) lacrosse team came back from an early, 6-1 deficit, but ultimately dropped a 10-8 Atlantic Sun Conference game to Kennesaw State Saturday, at Fifth Third Stadium.

After a scoreless first five minutes of the game, Lauren Warfield — who had missed the Governors’ last two games due to injury — notched the first score of the game for either team, giving APSU a 1-0 lead with 9:58 remaining in the first quarter on an assist by Kearston Jackson.

Kennesaw State responded with six-straight games over the next 10 minutes of game action, including each of the final four goals to end the first quarter.

Jackson ended the APSU Govs’ scoring drought with eight minutes remaining in the half on an assist by MaK Patten and scored her second goal two and a half minutes later on an assist by Torri Ross. Sophia Schwab then cut APSU’s deficit to 6-4 in the final five minutes of the half. Sahana Krishjathan — making her first-career start in the goal — saved two shots in the final minutes to keep the Owls’ lead at two.

Kennesaw State scored three of the game’s next four goals to lead 9-5 less than a minute into the fourth quarter. Jackson scored her third goal of the contest with 9:48 remaining, and Fiona Lemke make it a 9-7 game with 8:10 remaining.

The Governors and Owls exchanged goals over the next our minutes of play, with Kayla Hobday scoring her ninth goal of the season with less than four and a half minutes remaining.

Austin Peay State University caused seven turnovers, with Ross leading with three/ Jackson lead APSU with three goals. The Governors had seven saves in the third, three draw controls in the second, and went 6-7 clears in the fourth.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ inaugural season, follow the lacrosse team on X (@GovsWLAX) and Instagram (@govswlax).

Next Up For APSU Lacrosse

The Austin Peay State University lacrosse team returns home when it faces Jacksonville on Saturday, April 11th, at 10:30am at Morgan Brothers Stadium in Clarksville