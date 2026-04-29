65.9 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, April 29, 2026
HomeEducationAustin Peay State University’s Southeastern Grasslands Institute Releases Cumberland Plateau Conservation Plan
Education

Austin Peay State University’s Southeastern Grasslands Institute Releases Cumberland Plateau Conservation Plan

News Staff
By News Staff
The Diana fritillary (Speyeria diana) is among the at-risk pollinator species that can be found in the Cumberland Plateau. The Southeastern Grasslands Institute aims to protect these ecosystems and support biodiversity. (Jared Gorrell)
The Diana fritillary (Speyeria diana) is among the at-risk pollinator species that can be found in the Cumberland Plateau. The Southeastern Grasslands Institute aims to protect these ecosystems and support biodiversity. (Jared Gorrell)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The first European explorers to cross the flat surface of the Cumberland Plateau recorded their rapture upon discovering large expanses of open savannas and woodlands, verdant native grasses, and deer, elk, and bison in abundance.

What they found was the result of the interaction between unique plateau landforms and centuries of disturbance – by the large grazers and browsers and by fire (whether from lightning or Indigenous peoples).

Today, much of the Plateau is covered in dense forests—the result of fire suppression, land use change, and loss of large herbivores. These closed forests are inhospitable to many desirable, and declining, wildlife species—such as pollinators, songbirds, bobwhite quail, and bats—and even desirable trees, such as white oak and shortleaf pine.

The Southeastern Grasslands Institute (SGI) at Austin Peay State University, with support from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, recognizes the potential for restoring open, sunny habitats, such as woodlands and savannas, in historically open landscapes.

SGI recently conducted an analysis identifying approximately 28% of the Cumberland Plateau planning area as conservation targets, with 12% of these falling outside currently protected areas. The findings, now available through a publicly accessible web viewer, were developed using the Ecological Zones (EcoZones) classification and mapping of historical vegetation to compare current and historical land cover at a 6-meter resolution.

The SGI team combined maps of these EcoZones with species distribution data for eight relatively wide-ranging focal grassland animal species and over 375 plant and animal species of conservation concern that rely on “open lands”. They then used spatial prioritization tools to develop a final recommended set of conservation opportunity areas (“megasites”) to prioritize for open ecosystem protection and restoration. The conservation targets and network design are flexible, based on the priorities of the organizations working on the Plateau and the range of target species and ecosystems in need of conservation.

Cumberland Plateau grassland ecosystems are home to several at-risk plant species, such as the Alabama phlox (Phlox pulchra), which can be found in Alabama and blooms brightly during the summer. (Alan Cressler)
Cumberland Plateau grassland ecosystems are home to several at-risk plant species, such as the Alabama phlox (Phlox pulchra), which can be found in Alabama and blooms brightly during the summer. (Alan Cressler)

“Our ultimate goal was to provide a comprehensive conservation vision for the Plateau that will help inform restoration and protection, priority-setting, and implementation,” said Dr. Reed Noss, chief science advisor to SGI.

Based on SGI’s findings, the restoration and management of open ecosystems within public and private protected areas is the primary conservation challenge, followed by conservation and restoration on private lands, partnering with willing landowners, through conservation easements and other mechanisms.

“While protection through an easement or government ownership is most secure, we recognize and deeply value the role private landowners can play in the resurrection of these beautiful landscapes,” said Dr. Dwayne Estes, SGI’s cofounder and executive director. “There are many conservation partners who participated in the development of this plan, and we have sought to provide them with tools they can use to further their work, including work with private landowners.”

The SGI Cumberland Plateau Strategy Assessment Web Viewer provides these tools directly to conservation partners and the general public. The full report can be viewed on the SGI Technical Reports & Ecosystem Guides webpage. A fact sheet summarizing the report’s findings can be viewed here.

“By hosting and sharing our data on the open-access Cumberland Plateau Strategy Assessment Web Viewer, we are not only supplying an argument for habitat protection and restoration, but the means to plan it effectively,” said Chip Morgan, GIS analyst for SGI.

Previous article
Marsha Blackburn, Lindsey Graham Propose Bill to Expand U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement 287(g) Agreements
Next article
Clarksville Obituary: Mark Vincent Johnson Jr.
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information