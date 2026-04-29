Clarksville Obituary: Mark Vincent Johnson Jr.

Clarksville, TN – Mark Vincent Johnson Jr. took his eternal rest on April 26th, 2026.Mark, affectionately known as “Jr.” or “Pea” by his immediate family, was born on November 16th, 1976, at Darnell Army Hospital, Ft. Hood, Texas to the union of Mark Sr. and Bertha Johnson.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Phoenix Marie Johnson; his devoted parents, Mark and Bertha Johnson; and his children, Mark Vincent Johnson III, Marquez Johnson, Markayla Johnson and an unborn son with his wife. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, Kobe and Kamiyah, and his stepchildren, Brantley and Creed Baswell.Mark is also survived by his loving and nurturing sister, Marquita Johnson (Daniel), and his brother, Marqus “Baby” Johnson (Teenia), along with a host of nieces, one nephew, and two great-nieces.

At an early age, Mark dedicated his life to Christ and was baptized at Guildfield Missionary Baptist Church under the late Rev. W.B. Kirby on December 6th, 1987.Mark was educated overseas in military schools before he and his family settled in Clarksville, Tennessee, in 1993. He graduated from Northeast High School in 1995.

Following graduation, he became a skilled carpenter and HVAC technician. He later worked on post as a supervisor at the Campbell Crossing housing complex.In his free time, Mark enjoyed being with family and friends, often serving as the life of the party.

He loved socializing, riding his Harley, creating lasting memories on family trips and grilling on the weekends.He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jesse James and Etheline Garrett, and his paternal grandparents, Arthur “Red” Johnson and Etoy C. Johnson. Mark leaves to cherish his memories a plethora of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and friends. Mark will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.