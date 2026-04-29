Fort Defiance Civil War Park Hosts Living History Event Commemorating 1862 Surrender

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center recently commemorated the historic surrender of Fort Defiance (February 19th, 1862) with a living history event.

Visitors were invited to step back in time to 1862 as several exhibits were set up inside the center and throughout the park’s historic grounds. “We are excited to partner with the Friends of Fort Defiance for this annual event,” Associate Historical Interpreter Roxanne Jenkins said. “The 9th Kentucky Volunteer Infantry is camping throughout the day while participating in musket drills, and Porter’s Battery is providing artillery demonstrations.”

Visitors were able to hear stories of soldiers, see period equipment and authentic uniforms, and learn all about Civil War camp life. Inside the center, there was an afternoon Ladies’ Tea which demonstrated proper Victorian tea etiquette.

“It’s an exciting experience for anyone interested in learning about Clarksville’s past,” Jenkins said. “We have more than 30 reenactors on site. We’re nearing 300 guests already, and that’s before lunch. It’s a beautiful February day, just a little chilly.”

Visitors were also invited to explore the park’s permanent indoor exhibit and view the film ‘Crossroads of Change.”

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