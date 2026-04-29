Montgomery County Democratic Party Announces 2026 Blue South Banquet in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Democratic Party is set to host its annual Blue South Banquet on June 6th, 2026, bringing together community members for an evening centered on service, inspiration, and local impact. Check-in and cocktail hour / meet the candidates is 5:00pm-6:00pm. The program starts at 6:00pm.

This year’s theme, “Ordinary Americans Doing Extraordinary Things,” highlights individuals whose efforts have made a meaningful difference in their communities and beyond. Organizers say the event will blend recognition, reflection, and entertainment while celebrating the power of everyday leadership.

A focal point of the evening will be a tribute to Clarksville native Wilma Rudolph, whose legacy continues to resonate both locally and nationally. Born in 1940 in St. Bethlehem, Rudolph overcame childhood polio and went on to become one of the most accomplished athletes in American history. She earned a bronze medal at the 1956 Olympic Games before making history in 1960 as the first American woman to win three gold medals in a single Olympics.

Beyond her athletic achievements, Rudolph played a pivotal role in advancing civil rights in Clarksville. She refused to attend a segregated homecoming celebration, a stance that helped lead to the city’s first integrated public event. Her participation in local protests in 1963 also contributed to the desegregation of public facilities, including restaurants.

Event organizers say Rudolph’s story reflects the banquet’s theme, emphasizing how determination and conviction can create lasting change.

The banquet will take place at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Attendees can expect an evening that not only honors past achievements but also celebrates those continuing to make a difference today.

Community members are encouraged to attend and recognize the extraordinary impact of ordinary citizens who lead with purpose and dedication.

The Blue South Banquet will be held at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 8 Champions Way, Clarksville, Tennessee.