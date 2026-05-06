Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Sango Road Water Outage, Road Closure for Fire Hydrant Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Sango Road from Veridian Drive to Bagwell Road for a fire hydrant replacement.

The following streets and roads in the Veridian and Sheas subdivisions are included in the outage, and low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

Sango Road ( Veridian Drive to Bagwell Road)

Sloan Road

Veridian Drive (Veridian Subdivision)

Sheas Subdivision

Sheas Way

Jeannie Drive

Sawyer Court

Barnview Drive

Sango Road is closed from Smith Lane to Bagwell Road. Traffic will be detoured to Smith Lane and Bagwell Road during the work. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, or choose an alternate travel route to avoid traffic congestion near the work site.

The fire hydrant replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the road reopened by approximately 3:30pm.