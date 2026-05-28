Clarksville Obituary: Shirley May Marable

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Shirley May Marable, age 91, of Clarksville, TN, will be Thursday, June 4th, 2026 at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West where she will be laid to rest alongside her late husband, MSGT Joseph Marable (Ret).

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026, from 4:00pm- 7:00pm and again on Thursday from 11:00am until the time of service.

Shirley was born on August 24th, 1934, in Wilmington, IL, to John and Mabel Monson. She passed away peacefully on May 27th, 2026. Shirley was a member of Trenton Crossing Church of Christ and retired from Civil Services. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, playing board games, and cards. However, her most treasured times were spent with family and friends.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Shirley is preceded in death by five siblings. She is survived by her children: Terry (Rodney) Cacal, Kathy (Brent) Hamm, Gary (Beverly) Marable, Tammy (Scott) Bradley, and Gregory Marable; grandchildren: Daniel, Garrett, Shannon, Stacie, Bradley, Amber, and Dylan; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Please visit Shirley’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.