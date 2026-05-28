Clarksville Obituary: Shirley May Marable

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Shirley May Marable, age 91, of Clarksville, TN, will be Thursday, June 4th, 2026 at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West where she will be laid to rest alongside her late husband, MSGT Joseph Marable (Ret).
The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026, from 4:00pm- 7:00pm and again on Thursday from 11:00am until the time of service.
Shirley was born on August 24th, 1934, in Wilmington, IL, to John and Mabel Monson. She passed away peacefully on May 27th, 2026. Shirley was a member of Trenton Crossing Church of Christ and retired from Civil Services. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, playing board games, and cards. However, her most treasured times were spent with family and friends.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Shirley is preceded in death by five siblings. She is survived by her children: Terry (Rodney) Cacal, Kathy (Brent) Hamm, Gary (Beverly) Marable, Tammy (Scott) Bradley, and Gregory Marable; grandchildren: Daniel, Garrett, Shannon, Stacie, Bradley, Amber, and Dylan; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Please visit Shirley’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com