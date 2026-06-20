Nashville Sounds Fall to Memphis Redbirds 4-1 at AutoZone Park

Memphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds have been eliminated from playoff contention in the first half race with a 4-1 loss to the Memphis Redbirds Friday night at AutoZone Park. Three late insurance runs from the offense secured the late victory for Memphis.

Memphis grabbed the early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with three straight singles off of starting pitcher Garrett Stallings and got out of major trouble, holding the Redbirds to just the one run. The Sounds offense was blanked through the first four innings, mustering one hit and stranding four runners on base.

Nashville created its first real threat of the game in the top of the fifth as Eddys Leonard drew a leadoff walk. Ethan Murray followed with a base hit to left field and advanced Leonard to second. Ramón Rodríguez grounded into a forceout, which had Leonard out at third. The threat grew as Greg Jones drew a walk to load the bases and set up Luis Lara to rip an RBI-single, his first RBI in the last six games, into left field and scored Murray, tying the game one a piece.

Stallings got into trouble in the bottom of the sixth inning as he issued a hit-by-pitch, a single and a walk to load the bases. An RBI-single by Bligh Madris gave the Redbirds the 2-1 lead before Stallings got the first two outs of the inning on a double play. Mark Manfredi got the nod and relieved Stallings to get the final out of the frame and stranded both runners on base. In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Redbirds added two more insurance runs on a two-run homer off of Jake Woodford, extending the Memphis lead to 4-1.

The Sounds made things interesting in the top of the ninth inning as Matos ripped a one-out double, his third of the season, while Leonard followed with a walk to put two on base. After a wild pitch advanced Matos to third base, Murray was the tying run at the plate, but he grounded into a double play to end the game for a 4-1 Memphis win.

The Sounds and Redbirds continue their series on Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm RHP Tyson Hardin (2-1, 1.89 ERA) will get the start on the mound for Nashville.