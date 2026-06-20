TDOT Weekly Construction Report: Montgomery County and Surrounding Areas starting June 21st-27th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Motorists traveling through Montgomery County and neighboring areas should expect a variety of lane closures, shoulder work, and overnight construction activities during the week as the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and utility contractors continue road improvement and infrastructure projects.

Work is scheduled in Montgomery, Davidson, and Humphreys counties, with most operations taking place during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Drivers are encouraged to use caution, reduce speed in work zones, and watch for crews and equipment.

Montgomery County

Underground fiber installation will result in shoulder closures along southbound SR-12 between log miles 22 and 23 from 9:00am until 3:00pm Monday through Thursday. On Friday, shoulder closures will affect the southbound and eastbound sides of SR-12 while crews continue boring operations.

Nightly lane closures are planned along SR-13 near the Wilma Rudolph Boulevard intersection improvement project. Single-lane closures in both directions will be in place from 8:00pm until 5:00am Sunday night through Saturday morning while maintenance activities continue.

Along SR-236, shoulder closures on the eastbound side between log miles 0 and 2 are scheduled from 9:00am until 3:00pm Monday through Friday for underground fiber installation work.

Additional shoulder closures on eastbound SR-236 between log miles 1 and 3 are also scheduled from 9:00am until 3:00pm Monday through Friday as fiber installation operations continue.

Utility wire upgrades on eastbound SR-237 between log miles 0 and 1 will require single-lane closures from 9:00am until 3:00pm Monday through Friday.

Davidson County

On Interstate 24, milling and paving operations between mile markers 32 and 40 will require multiple lane closures in both directions from 8:00pm until 5:00am Sunday night through Friday morning.

A westbound lane closure on I-24 near mile marker 41 is scheduled Wednesday night from 8:00pm until 5:00am for additional milling and paving work.

Westbound Interstate 40 between mile markers 209 and 210 will experience nightly single-lane closures from 8:00pm until 5:00am Sunday night through Thursday morning for milling and paving operations.

On Interstate 65, northbound lane closures between mile markers 94 and 99 are planned Wednesday through Friday nights from 8:00pm until 5:00am as crews set bridge beams.

Rolling roadblocks affecting all lanes of Interstate 65 near mile marker 97 are scheduled from 9:00am until 3:00pm. Monday through Friday for blasting operations associated with the Rivergate and U.S. 31W construction projects. Blasting activities are expected to occur between 10:00am and 2:00pm.

Westbound SR-1 in the Belle Meade area will have a turn lane closure in place around the clock Sunday through Saturday near log mile 12.

A paving project on SR-1 between log miles 17 and 20 will require multiple lane closures in all directions from 8:00pm until 5:00am Sunday night through Friday morning.

Humphreys County

On westbound Interstate 40 between mile markers 158 and 161, multiple lane closures are scheduled Tuesday night from 8:00pm until 5:00am for milling and paving operations.

TDOT reminds motorists to never text, tweet, or talk on a handheld device while driving through work zones. Drivers should expect delays, remain alert, and obey all posted signs and flaggers throughout the week.