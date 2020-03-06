Austin Peay State University alumni create the Duvall Family Scholarship Endowment

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University alumni Billy and Wendy Duvall recently made a generous contribution to the APSU Foundation to establish the Duvall Family Scholarship Endowment to benefit APSU students.

To be eligible, students must be accounting or finance majors enrolled full-time at APSU with a high school GPA of 3.0 or an undergraduate GPA of 2.5. Preference will be given to graduates from public schools in Christian County, Kentucky, or Cheatham County, Tennessee, or to graduates of Hopkinsville Community College.

Students who maintain a 2.5 cumulative GPA can renew the scholarship one time. The scholarship will be awarded beginning in the fall of 2020.

Billy Duvall graduated from Austin Peay State University in 1988 with bachelor’s degrees in accounting and finance. He went on to work for Heritage Bank for 18 years, serving as senior vice president, CFO and treasurer until the bank was sold in 2019. He is now the chief financial officer of Farmers Bank and Trust in Princeton, Kentucky, and a member of the APSU College of Business Advisory Board.

Wendy Duvall graduated from Austin Peay State University in 1994 with bachelor’s degrees in interdisciplinary studies and general studies. She worked as a teacher in both Robertson County, Tennessee, and Christian County, Kentucky. She has been the principal of Hopkinsville Middle School for the past 14 years.

“Attending Austin Peay State University was a life-changing experience for me,” Billy Duvall said. “I received instruction from professors who took a genuine interest in my success as a student and my well-being as a person. The experiences and relationships I established at Austin Peay State University remain an important part of my life. We are blessed to have the opportunity to assist others in the pursuit of the best college experience possible at Austin Peay State University.”

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To support APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics