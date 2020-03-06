|
Clarksville Police report Skeletal Remains discovered near Fort Campbell Boulevard, Jack Miller Boulevard
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police report that on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020, skeletal remains were discovered at 3:36pmin the area of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Jack Miller Boulevard.
Officers with the Clarksville Police Department received a call in reference to possible human skeletal remains in the area of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Jack Miller Boulevard. Detectives responded to the scene to investigate and discovered that the remains were in fact human.
On March 5th, 2020, the Clarksville Police Department Homicide Unit, Crime Scene Team, representatives from the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol began the process of collecting the skeletal remains.
At this time there is no sign of foul play and the person is not believed to be any of our documented missing persons.
This is an ongoing investigation.
