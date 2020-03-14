Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees to hold Spring Meeting electronically, March 19th-20th

Clarksville, TN – On March 19th-20th, 2020, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will host its spring meetings. Due to the precautions the University is taking to protect the campus community from the new coronavirus (COVID-19), these meetings will be conducted electronically.

The Board’s Academic Affairs Committee will meet at 1:30pm on Thursday, with the Student Affairs Committee, the Business and Finance Committee, the Executive Committee and the Audit Committee meeting consecutively thereafter.

The Board’s Audit Committee will end with a closed executive session to discuss ongoing investigations.

The full Board will meet at 9:00am on Friday, March 20th. The Board will discuss several important items, such as a proposed graduate degree in speech-language pathology.

Members of the public may attend Thursday’s committee meetings by dialing 931.221.6566. To watch Friday’s meeting live, visit www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees/board-meeting-archived-videos.php

To view meeting materials such as the agenda, visit www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees/board-meeting-schedule-and-materials.php

For information on the meeting, contact the Secretary to the Board at 931.221.7572.

