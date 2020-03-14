|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees to hold Spring Meeting electronically, March 19th-20th
President Donald Trump Mobilizes Full Resources of Federal Government for Coronavirus
Washington, D.C. – President Donald J. Trump is leveraging the full power of the Federal Government to protect the health and safety of the American people.
President Trump is exercising statutory authorities to declare a national emergency in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The unprecedented action the President is taking invites States, territories, and tribes to access over $42 billion in existing funding to combat the coronavirus.
The Administration has taken decisive action to ensure State, local, and tribal leaders have the resources they need to provide protective measures for their communities.
The Small Business Administration also has authority and available funding to make over $7 billion in loans to qualifying small businesses to assist economic recovery.
President Trump is directing further actions across his Administration in response to the coronavirus.
The President is urging every State to set up emergency operational centers and is asking every hospital to activate its emergency preparedness plan.
Empowering Healthcare Providers
The President’s emergency declaration will give healthcare providers on the front lines of this pandemic the flexibility they need to respond.
President Trump continues to cut through every piece of unnecessary red tape that may hinder our response efforts and make every Federal resource available.
The President will empower the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to waive provisions of certain laws and regulations and give maximum flexibility to healthcare providers to care for their patients.
The declaration will provide HHS with critical authorities to waive:
The Administration will be working to eliminate every obstacle possible to ensure healthcare providers can deliver Americans the care they need.
Rapidly Expanding Testing
The Donald Trump Administration is working to rapidly expand coronavirus testing across the nation and make sure Americans who need them have access.
President Trump is mobilizing resources across the Federal Government to accelerate testing and expand access for more Americans.
The Administration is working with the private sector to open up drive-through testing collection sites in critical areas impacted by the coronavirus.
The Administration is working with Google to develop a website Americans can go to determine whether a test is needed and, if so, facilitate testing at a nearby location.
The Food and Drug Administration is issuing emergency authorization for new commercial coronavirus tests that will help significantly expand testing across the country.
President Trump and his Administration are working to provide maximum flexibility for States to approve labs for coronavirus testing.
HHS recently announced it is providing funding to help accelerate the development of two rapid diagnostic tests.
The Administration has designated Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir to take the lead in coordinating testing efforts to ensure seamless access for patients, doctors, and hospitals.
The Administration continues to cut red tape that restricted who qualifies for testing.
SectionsPolitics
TopicsCoronavirus, COVID-19, Crude Oil, Donald J. Trump, Federal Government, Healthcare, Medicaid, Medicare, Nursing Home, SBA, Small Business Administration, Strategic Reserve, Student Loans, Telehealth, U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. President, Washington D.C.
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed