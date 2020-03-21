Downtown Clarksville Responds to Shopping Local During Social Distancing

Clarksville, TN – Doing our part to curb the Coronavirus outbreak here in Clarksville, the Downtown Clarksville merchants are offering everything from curb service, online shopping to shipping options for their patrons.

Here are a few of the merchants and what they are offering to lessen the person-to-person contact.

Yada on Franklin (111 Franklin Street)

www.yadaonfranklin.com

In an effort to accommodate our guests, we have launched our online ordering. We are working towards launching curb side pickup. We will continue to be open regularly posted hours. We will continue our efforts to disinfect all surfaces and maintain a clean and healthy environment. We have spaced all tables 3 feet apart to include our bar.

Hot Pita (136 Franklin Street)

www.hotpitatn.com

Hot pita is offering curbside and delivery.

You may order at hotpitatn.com

Customs House Museum (200 S. 2nd Street)

www.customshousemuseum.org

The museum store is offering curbside pickup for any of our items in our store!

March is 10 percent off of toys and 20 percent for members. They can call and pay and we can bring to them while they park on the curb. Facebook Videos coming soon!!!

Strawberry Alley Ale Works (103 Strawberry Alley)

www.saaleworks.com

Curbside takeaway for some family style Take-n-Bake dishes along with to-go items from our regular menu. Everything will be available to purchase through our website.

The Copper Petal (127 Franklin Street)

www.thecopperpetaltn.com

We are offering curbside pick up from 12-3 Tuesday-Saturday and free shipping from our website and instagram.

Journey’s Eye Studio (131 Franklin St.)

www.journeyseyestudio.com

Journey’s Eye Studio is offering curbside orders and delivery in the Clarksville area. Their online store will be up and running shortly.

Artlink (117B Strawberry Alley)

www.artlinkclarksville.com

Art Link is offering a digital download to a coloring book to keep us all busy at home!

www.artlinkclarksville.com/product/coloring-book-digital-download-1/

Frozen Fuel (120 Strawberry Alley)

www.frozenfuelclarksville.com

Starting April 1st, 2020, Frozen Fuel will be offering our walk up window service. Pints Are also for sale at 121 Franklin Street in Grand Divisions.

Couture Crush (101 Franklin St.)

www.thecouturecrush.com

Couture Crush will be doing Instagram sales! Couture Crush is posting new items daily and are happy to ship!

Hey Noli (135 Franklin Street)

www.heynoli.com

Hey Noli has online shipping worldwide, curbside pickup and local delivery up to 15 miles.

Rogate’s Boutique (115 Franklin Street)

www.rogatesboutiquetn.com

Rogate’s Boutique is offering curbside delivery and will deliver in the Clarksville area!

Edward’s Steakhouse (107 Franklin Street)

www.edwardssteakhouse.net

Edward’s Steakhouse will be open at 4:30pm and closing by 9:00pm. The restaurant is complying with the spacing and distance suggestions in our dining and bar area as best we can. Carry out will be available and as always with gratituty added.

D&D Companies (215 Franklin Street)

www.dndcompanies.com

D&D Companies is offering Curbside pick up for any size order at either location as well as 50% off shipping on any orders in order to promote Social Distancing. Please verify your location pick up to ensure you come to the right location by calling us at 931.221.0696.

In addition we are actively building online purchasing options for many of cur custom products and will send updates as those go into effect.

Mildred & Mable’s (109 Franklin Street)

Mildred & Mable’s is offering curbside pick-up and delivery within 15 miles. Check out their Shopify website which will be up and running Monday.

Blackhorse Pub & Brewery (132 Franklin Street)

www.blackhorsebrews.com

**Dining Room Is Remaining Open**

The Blackhorse Pub & Brewery will begin curbside and front door pick up. Payment will be required when the order is placed, credit card only. Please park in one of the two spots directly in front of us, or in the loading zone located at 112 South Second Street and call us when you arrive.

Madeline (100 Strawberry Alley)

www.madelinesplace.com

Madeline’s is offering delivery and pick-up orders.

Horsefeathers Pottery & Art Studio (94 Franklin)

www.myhorsefeathers.com

Please visit their social media sites for upcoming take home art kits and other curbside offerings.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics