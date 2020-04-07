15 Prominent Pharma Companies in Vaccine Developments for COVID-19

Dublin, Ireland – Coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading throughout the world and vaccine developers have responded with unprecedented speed.

Since the Coronavirus (COVID-19) genome sequence was released in January, human trials of Moderna’s vaccine candidate have already begun.

Although the typical timeline for vaccine development can take up to seven years, researchers have benefited from previous research on other coronaviruses such as SARS and MERS.

It is hoped that an effective vaccine could be available in just 18 months.

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19): Preventive Vaccines, Therapeutics and Diagnostics in Development We have identified 15 of the pharmaceutical companies leading the race to find the coronavirus vaccine. 1. Novavax Inc. In February, Novavax reported that it has several vaccine candidates in preclinical animal studies. The company plans to begin Phase I clinical studies by June. In March the company announced a collaboration between itself and Emergent Biosolutions to manufacture an experimental vaccine. 2. Sanofi In February, Sanofi started working with BARDA to use its recombinant DNA platform to test a preclinical vaccine candidate for Coronavirus (COVID-19). The French company has previously worked with the organization on flu vaccines. 3. Heat Biologics Heat Biologics has announced that it is partnering with the University of Miami to develop a vaccine for Coronavirus (COVID-19). Its vaccine candidate, gp96, has been added to the World Health Organisations draft landscape of 41 candidate vaccines. The company has also joined the Alliance for Biosecurity, which may help it secure funding to support the rapid development and distribution of its Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine



4. Pfizer Inc. In March, Pfizer Inc. announced a joint venture with BioNtech Se to develop and distribute BioNTech’s mRNA based COVID-19 vaccine candidate BNT-162. Pfizer and BioNTech have previously partnered to develop preventative vaccines for influenza in 2018 and the new venture will build on this relationship to accelerate the development of BNT-162. It is expected that it will enter clinical testing by the end of April 2020. 5. GlaxoSmithKline GlaxoSmithKline has brought many vaccines to the market including vaccines for HPV and the seasonal flu. In February, they announced they will give access to it’s vaccine adjuvant platform to the University of Queensland. They have also given access to Clover Biopharmaceuticals Inc who are using it in combination with their vaccine candidate, COVID-19 S-Trimer.

6. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc Inovio have completed preclinical testing of their vaccine candidate INO-4800 and the company plans to begin 30 participant clinical trials in the U.S, China and South Korea in April. Inovio has said it expects results from the trial to be available by the autumn and it plans to have 1 million doses of the vaccine ready for further clinical trials or emergency use by the end of the year. 7. Johnson & Johnson Johnson & Johnson is working with BARDA to develop a vaccine candidate. In March, the company said it had started preclinical testing on multiple candidates in Boston, and it aims to have a vaccine candidate by the end of the month. 8. Moderna Therapeutics In January, Moderna Therapeutics developed the first batches of its Covid19 vaccine, just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) virus was released by Chinese researchers. Phase 1 trials began in March. The study will follow 45 healthy participants aged 18-55 and is expected to conclude in June 2021. 9. Emergent BioSolutions



Emergent BioSolutions is focused on developing treatments and vaccines for Coronavirus (COVID-19). In March, the company announced that it has begun development of two candidate hyperimmune products against the disease. These therapeutics will aim to leverage the immune response in order to fight off Coronavirus (COVID-19) and are derived from antibodies found in the blood of people who’ve tested positive for the virus. The company has also announced partnerships with two companies, Novavax & Vaxart, to provide development and manufacturing services for potential vaccines against COVID-19.

10. Dynavax The company is working with the University of Queensland, Australia to develop a vaccine for Coronavirus (COVID-19). In March the company also announced that it would make its vaccine adjuvant technology available to other companies working on a vaccine through a partnership with CEPI. The full article as well as research on all 15 companies can be found at ResearchAndMarkets.com on the following link: COVID-19: 15 Pharma Companies Leading the Way in Vaccine Discovery .

