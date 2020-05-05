City of Clarksville names Stephanie Fox as Director of Internal Audit

Clarksville City Council is asked to confirm promotion of Interim Director

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville has chosen Stephanie Fox for promotion to Director of Internal Audit

Fox has worked in the City’s Department of Internal Audit for five years and has been Interim Director of the department since February, after former Director of Internal Audit Rod Wright resigned to take a new position in the financial services industry.

Under the City Charter, the Director of Internal Audit is selected by the Audit Committee, which is made up of one Council member and four citizens nominated by the Committee and approved by the City Council.

The committee’s recommendation is forwarded to the Mayor, who appoints the nominee and presents that person to the Clarksville City Council for confirmation. The Council will consider a resolution to endorse Fox when it meets May 7th, 2020.

“Internal Auditor is a tough but important role,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “The Director of Internal Audit is authorized to look into City processes, policies and activities and affirm them or recommend ways to improve them if problems are found. This position demands independence and integrity, and I’m confident Stephanie Fox is the right choice for this job.”

As the City’s Director of Internal Audit, Fox will lead the independent Department of Internal Audit and report to the Audit Committee. The department is tasked with conducting financial, performance and other audit functions inside City government, and has unrestricted access to City records, properties and personnel relevant to any function of City government under audit.

Fox is a Kentucky native who completed a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Mathematics at Transylvania University in Lexington, KY. She is a Certified Public Accountant, a Certified Internal Auditor, and a Certified Municipal Finance Officer.

“I have a deep interest in government, in both processes and finance, so Internal Audit is a great fit for me,” Fox said. “My general and government specific accounting knowledge gives me a good foundation to assess financial controls that exist within the City. And I like the variety and challenge of evaluating processes, everything from an audit of the police evidence room to assessing the city’s ethics policy. Internal Audit makes meaningful contributions to City government by helping ensure transparency, accountability, and efficiency, and I look forward to continuing this mission as Director.”

With Council approval, Fox’s appointment will be effective Friday, May 8th.

