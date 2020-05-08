Clarksville-Montgomery County under Freeze Warning for Tonight

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Freeze Warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee for late tonight.

The freeze warning is in effect from 1:00am until 9:00am CT early Saturday morning, May 9th.

Lows will be in the lower 30s and upper 20s in some spots.

Frost is expected late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Some spots will have freezing temperatures.

Freeze Warning

Impacts

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Areas Affected

Montgomery County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, and Maury County.


