Garrett Rye Recognized for helping Stewart County Sheriff with Arrest

Clarksville, TN – Former Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Garrett Rye was recognized for his heroic actions when he assisted Stewart County Sheriff Frankie Gray with an arrest.

Sheriff Gray initiated a traffic stop in February when the driver became aggressive. He refused to comply with instructions given by Gray and become violent. Garrett assisted the Sheriff in getting the suspect handcuffed.

“If it wasn’t for Garrett I know this traffic stop would have ended with either myself or the suspect getting hurt,” said Sheriff Gray. “I’m grateful he was there and brave enough to act.”

The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office and Stewart County Mayor Robin Brandon presented Garrett with the Sheriff’s Award. Senator Bill Powers presented Garrett with a Proclamation sign by the Lt. Governor Randy McNally.

Law Enforcement Exploring is Learning for Life’s career education program for young men and women 14 to 20 years old who have completed the 8th grade with an interest in a career in law enforcement. This work-site based program is fully funded by donations and helps youth prepare for their future profession by experiencing fun-filled, hands-on activities.

Learning for Life is a division of the Boy Scouts of America. For more information on the program contact Deputy Jeff Campagna at 931.551.0573.

