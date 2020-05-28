APSU Men, Women’s Tennis earn ITA recognition for Community Service

Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men and women’s tennis teams both earned Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Community Service Award Honorable Mention, the governing body announced Tuesday, May 27th, 2020.

The community service award honors teams that gives back to their campus and their community and non-tennis pathways.

The APSU women’s program had taken the top award each of the previous two seasons, while this represents the first community service nod for the APSU men’s program.

