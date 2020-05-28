Tennessee Department of Education Launches TN Teacher Job Connection

TN Teacher Job Connection to Support Teacher Recruitment and Hiring

Nashville, TN – Today, the Tennessee Department of Education launched the TN Teacher Jobs Connection, a new initiative to connect job-seeking teachers with opportunities in Tennessee’s schools and support district recruiting efforts.

All students deserve to learn from an excellent teacher, but high-quality applicants may not be aware of all openings available to them in Tennessee.

With over 1,200 teaching vacancies across the state of Tennessee, and a pandemic that has limited traditional recruiting methods, the department launched this new initiative to support districts in finding and hiring great teachers.

“The challenge of finding and hiring great teachers is not new, but we know the coronavirus pandemic has only made recruitment efforts more complicated,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

“We are grateful to be working with the Tennessee Association of School Personnel Administrators (TASPA) to help connect districts and job-seekers and ensure every child in Tennessee has the opportunity to learn from a great teacher. This is one more way the department is responding to the needs of our districts and schools and offering strategic support to address the realities of our new environment,” Schwinn stated.

The TN Teacher Jobs Connection will serve as a central location for interested applicants to connect with teaching opportunities in the state’s 147 districts. Job-seeking teachers can submit their information to the department online through this form: https://stateoftennessee.formstack.com/forms/tn_teacher_jobs_connection

On a weekly basis, the department will send out information collected from interested educators to TASPA members, who serve as human resources professionals for districts across Tennessee. All districts will receive submissions and if interested, will contact individuals directly to discuss opportunities and request more information.

“We are excited about the Department of Education’s initiative to assist districts in Tennessee with recruiting efforts. They have listened to our needs when it comes to recruiting and hiring teachers and are providing a valuable resource to help bridge the gap faced by many districts,” said Jennifer Guthrie, Esq., President of TASPA and Chief Human Resources Officer for Kingsport City Schools.

“This tool will put new teachers at the fingertips of HR directors across the state, adding a resource for many districts who may not otherwise be on the radar for applicants and helping districts find teachers for hard to fill positions. We look forward to working with the department on teacher recruitment efforts,” Guthrie stated.

Any educator interested in a new teaching role in Tennessee is welcome to participate. The TN Teacher Jobs Connection is open to educators who are both currently licensed to teach in Tennessee, as well as recent graduates, or out-of-state job seekers who are not yet licensed. Teachers who are not yet licensed may also participate because they may be in process of getting their Tennessee teaching license and/or a district could potentially hire them on a permit.

“Collaboration and communication are the key to success for education and the real world. The new initiative connecting educators with open teaching positions across the state allows all of us to save time with recruiting and getting the right people in the right seat to better serve the needs of all Tennessee children,” said James “Bo” Griffin, Director of Millington Municipal Schools. “This is even more critical as we work together to prepare for the coming school year and address new challenges to recruiting presented by our post-COVID reality.”

More information on the TN Teacher Jobs Connection can be found here.

For additional information on the department’s COVID-19 Coronavirus related resources, please visit www.tn.gov/education/health-and-safety/update-on-coronavirus.html. For Tennessee Department of Education media inquiries, contact *protected email* .

