APSU Sports has 10 Govs earn degrees at Summer Commencement; May grads get the chance to walk

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Over the past two days, 10 Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics alumni and staff would have walked across the Dunn Center stage to receive their degrees at the Summer 2020 commencement exercises.

In addition, many of our athletic alumni we did not get to celebrate in May got to walk across the Dunn Center stage this week to celebrate their graduation during the spring. We invite you to look back at those names–and their accomplishments–here.

Austin Peay State University President Dr. Alisa White congradulates graduates at 2020 Summer Commencement. (APSU Sports Information)

The following student-athletes, athletics alumni and departmental employees were Master’s degree candidates for Summer 2020 Commencement:

  • Savannah Amato, track and field
  • Jarrett Giacchino, football
  • Nia Gibbs-Francis, track and field/academic services
  • Dascha Hix, track and field
  • Hunter Schmeisser, football

The following student-athletes, athletics alumni and departmental employees were bachelor’s degree candidates for Summer 2020 Commencement:

  • Franky Buenaseda, cheer
  • Ashley McEnaney, cheer
  • Trey Pruitt, football
  • Corey Simmons, football
  • Malcolm Tipler, baseball

Thank you to our graduates, and our outgoing University President Dr. Alisa White, for your contributions to the program and the university.

We wish you well in the future and as always… Let’S Go Peay!


