Clarksville Police make arrest in Carjacking incident on Union Hall Road

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On August 9th, 2020, Clarksville Police officers responded to a Carjacking in the 2600 block of Union Hall Road at approximately 9:00am.

The victim reported she was at the dog park in Paddock Place Apartments when a black male pulled her out of the backseat of her vehicle, punched her in the mouth and then drove off in her vehicle.

Officers responded to the area in search of the stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was spotted in the area of Tiny Town Road and Allen Road. The vehicle was spotted again in Oak Grove, KY and pursued back into Clarksville.

The vehicle eventually crashed into a truck at the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Trenton Road, injuring the people inside the truck. The driver of the truck and other occupants were taken to Tennova Healthcare for evaluation and treatment.

The suspect, Larry Hardy was taken into custody without incident.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.


