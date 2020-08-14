Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Students begin moving into rooms, Saturday

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The fall move-in schedule at Austin Peay State University (APSU) will look a little different this year as the University strives to protect the well-being of its students. 

Austin Peay State University freshman moving onto campus. (APSU)

Historically, move-in lasts three days, but in light of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and the need to keep people physically distanced, we have extended the move-in period to seven days. 

This year’s move-in starts at 8:00am Saturday, August 15th, 2020, when students can move in on the second, third and fifth floors of Castle Heights. 

All students must sign up for a move-in time slot through the MyAPHousing Portal

The full schedule for move-in (by residence hall) is:

Blount Hall.
8:00am-2:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm Sunday, August 16th.

Castle Heights.
Second, third, fifth floors: 8:00am-2:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm Saturday, August 15th.
Fourth floor: 8:00am-2:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm

Emerald Hill Apartments.
8:00am-2:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm Thursday, August 20th.

Governors Terrace North.
8:00am-2:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm Monday, August 17th.

Governors Terrace South.
Upperclassmen students: 8:00am-2:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm Friday, August 21st.
First-year students: 8:00am-2:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm Monday, August 17th.

Hand Village Apartments.
Buildings 100-400: 8:00am-2:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm Tuesday, August 18th.
Buildings 500-800: 8:00am-2:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm Wednesday, August 19th.

Harvill Hall.
8:00am-2:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm Monday, August 17th.

Eriksson Hall.
Upperclassmen students: 8:00am-2:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm Thursday, August 20th.
First-year students: 8:00am-2:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm Monday, August 17th.

Meacham Apartments.
8:00am-2:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm Friday, August 21st.

Sevier Hall.
8:00am-2:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm Sunday, August 16th.

Two Rivers Apartments.
8:00am-2:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm Thursday, August 20th.

 


To learn more 

For more about housing, residence life and dining at APSU, go to www.apsu.edu/housing/.

Austin Peay State University reminds everyone to keep socially distance and to wear face masks while moving onto campus. (APSU)

Hungry? 

To see when and where to eat on APSU campus during move-in week, go to https://dineoncampus.com/apsu/movein-week

Need books, supplies and spirit gear?

The Ann R. Ross Bookstore – at its new location at Fourth and College streets – is open 7:30am-6:00pm Monday-Friday and 10:00am-4:00pm on Saturdays.

Visit https://apsu.bncollege.com/shop/apsu/home for more details.


