APSU Students begin moving into rooms, Saturday
Clarksville, TN – The fall move-in schedule at Austin Peay State University (APSU) will look a little different this year as the University strives to protect the well-being of its students.
Historically, move-in lasts three days, but in light of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and the need to keep people physically distanced, we have extended the move-in period to seven days.
This year’s move-in starts at 8:00am Saturday, August 15th, 2020, when students can move in on the second, third and fifth floors of Castle Heights.
All students must sign up for a move-in time slot through the MyAPHousing Portal.
The full schedule for move-in (by residence hall) is:
Blount Hall.
Castle Heights.
Emerald Hill Apartments.
Governors Terrace North.
Governors Terrace South.
Hand Village Apartments.
Harvill Hall.
Eriksson Hall.
Meacham Apartments.
Sevier Hall.
Two Rivers Apartments.
To learn more
For more about housing, residence life and dining at APSU, go to www.apsu.edu/housing/.
Hungry?
To see when and where to eat on APSU campus during move-in week, go to https://dineoncampus.com/apsu/movein-week.
Need books, supplies and spirit gear?
The Ann R. Ross Bookstore – at its new location at Fourth and College streets – is open 7:30am-6:00pm Monday-Friday and 10:00am-4:00pm on Saturdays.
Visit https://apsu.bncollege.com/shop/apsu/home for more details.
