Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office holds retirement ceremony for Douglas Tackett

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) would like to congratulate and thank Assistant Chief Douglas Tackett on his retirement after 40 years of service to Montgomery County.

Assistant Chief Tackett started his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 1980 as a Jail Deputy. In 1982 he was promoted to Sergeant; in 1991 to Lieutenant and Jail Administrator; in 2000 to Captain; and in 2012 to Assistant Chief.

He is one of longest serving Jail Administrator in the State of Tennessee. In 2018 he was recognized as Jail Administrator of the Year.

During his tenure at the Sheriff’s Office he helped oversee two remodels on the original 1957 jail building, construction on the 1986 jail building, and construction on the current jail facility which was completed in 2004.

He has seen the jail staff grow from 11 sworn deputies to over 200 sworn deputies, clerks, and administration staff.

Tackett is a graduate of the first class the Tennessee Corrections Institute (TCI) provided on jail management. He went on to be a certified instructor with TCI, teaching other facilities how to increase the safety and security of deputies and inmates while maintaining compliance with state jail standards.

During his retirement ceremony Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson presented Tackett his retirement badge, gun, plaque, flag, and Declaration highlighting his achievements.

State Representative Jason Hodges presented Tackett with a Proclamation from the State of Tennessee.

Director William Wall with the Tennessee Corrections Institute presented Tackett the first ever Lifetime Achievement Award from TCI.

Robertson County Sheriff Mike VanDyke and Jail Administrator Major Tony Crawford present Tackett with a Certificate of Appreciation.

On behalf of Mayor Jim Durrett, Sheriff Fuson presented Tackett with a Proclamation from Montgomery County.

“Chief Doug Tackett has been a strong part of the history on the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for the last 40 years. The sheer volume of knowledge and wisdom that he has attained over those years is irreplaceable. It was an honor to work with Doug and I know that his presence will be missed in our office, but his legacy and the many seeds that he has sewn, will remain with us for years to come,” said Sheriff Fuson.

“We are grateful for his service and wish him all of the best that retirement has to give. He has certainly more than earned it.”

