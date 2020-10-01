APSU to hold Blood Drive October 6th

Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday, October 6th, 2020, Austin Peay State University (APSU) is holding a free Red Cross Blood Drive in the Morgan University Center Ballroom on campus.

The Red Cross will test all blood donations for COVID-19 Coronavirus antibodies during the 8:00am-1:00pm blood drive.

Trained Red Cross staff will provide equipment and supplies, including snacks and drinks at the end of the donation process.

To streamline the donation experience and save up to 15 minutes, donors can visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of the appointment.

All donors will be entered in a drawing for a $25.00 Visa gift card and can see their results online or on the Red Cross app within 1-2 weeks of the donation.

To schedule a blood donation appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code “APSU.”

For more information on your eligibility to donate blood and details on the antibody testing, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1.800.RED CROSS.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics