86.3 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, July 2, 2025
HomeNewsJonathon Heath and Samuel Furgal Complete TLETA Training, Join Clarksville Police Department...
News

Jonathon Heath and Samuel Furgal Complete TLETA Training, Join Clarksville Police Department Ranks

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police Department officers (L-R) Samuel Furgal and Jonathon Heath
Clarksville Police Department officers (L-R) Samuel Furgal and Jonathon Heath

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – On June 20th, 2025, two officers from the Clarksville Police Department (CPD), Jonathon Heath and Samuel Furgal, graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA).  

Officer Jonathon Heath earned the Tactical Driving Award, a recognition of his outstanding performance in critical driving techniques.  

They will now begin their post-academy in-house training, followed by the 14-week Field Training Officer (FTO) Program, which is divided into three phases.  Upon successful completion of the program, each officer will be assigned to a patrol shift, ready to serve and protect the Clarksville community.

Previous article
Customs House Museum to Host ‘Embracing Blackness: Diasporic Unions’ Panel and Dance Performance July 10th
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information