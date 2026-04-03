Austin Peay State University Baseball Walked Off by Eastern Kentucky in 7-6 Loss Friday

Richmond, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team fell to Eastern Kentucky 7-6 in game two of its weekend series after being walked off in a three-run ninth, Friday, at Turkey Hughes Field in Richmond, Kentucky.

Redshirt junior Paris Pridgen led the Governors off in the top of the first inning with a double down the left field line, before advancing to third on a groundout to the right side. He would come in to score the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly to shallow center off the bat of redshirt junior Ray Velazquez.

Then, in the top of the fourth inning, Velazquez and graduate Andres Matias reached base on a single and a double, respectively. Junior DJ Merriweather came up next, and after falling behind in the count, he hit a line drive to the outfield that got by the center fielder, which allowed him to round the bases for an inside-the-park home run for his first-career home run to put the Governors up by four.

Eastern Kentucky would score one run on a leadoff home run in the bottom of the fourth off the bat of Dylan Littlefield, before the Governors scored a pair of unearned runs in the seventh, following two errors, a wild pitch, and a sacrifice fly.

Junior Bryce McCain, who began the seventh inning in relief of the Govs’ starting pitcher Cody Airington, ran into some trouble in the bottom of the eighth, as he allowed two runs to come in to score. He hit the first batter he saw to lead off the eighth and then gave up an RBI double and a two-run homer to Khaleel Pratt, which got the Colonels back within two. Senior Gavin Alveti came in to finish the inning and struck out the first batter he faced on three pitches.

Eastern Kentucky would collect three-straight singles to begin the ninth and got the first run of the inning across the plate on a throwing error from Alveti after fielding a bunt with two runners on. An RBI single tied the game before Jackson Cauthron singled to left field to bring across the winning run for Eastern Kentucky

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Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team will conclude its weekend series with Eastern Kentucky in a rubber match on Saturday at 3:00pm at Turkey Hughes Field in Richmond, Kentucky.