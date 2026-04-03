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Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Crossland Avenue Water Outage, Lane Closure for Water Valve Replacement

Low water pressure possible for vicinity

News Staff
By News Staff
Water Outage

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage, low water pressure, and a lane closure on Monday, April 6th, 2026, at 7:00pm on Crossland Avenue from Second Street to Cumberland Drive for water valve replacement.

The following streets will also be included in the water outage:

  • Crossland Avenue (Second Street to Cumberland Drive)
  • Ernest Street
  • High Street (Ernest Street to Forest Street)
  • Forest Street (Crossland Avenue to High Street)
  • Shelton Street (Crossland Avenue to High Street)
  • Shelton Court

The outer westbound lane of Crossland Avenue will close to traffic from Shelton Court to King Street during the work. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and their equipment or choose an alternate travel route to avoid traffic congestion around the worksite.

Utility construction crews anticipate the water valve work to be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened by approximately 3:00am on Tuesday, April 7th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

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