Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Crossland Avenue Water Outage, Lane Closure for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage, low water pressure, and a lane closure on Monday, April 6th, 2026, at 7:00pm on Crossland Avenue from Second Street to Cumberland Drive for water valve replacement.

The following streets will also be included in the water outage:

Crossland Avenue (Second Street to Cumberland Drive)

Ernest Street

High Street (Ernest Street to Forest Street)

Forest Street (Crossland Avenue to High Street)

Shelton Street (Crossland Avenue to High Street)

Shelton Court

The outer westbound lane of Crossland Avenue will close to traffic from Shelton Court to King Street during the work. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and their equipment or choose an alternate travel route to avoid traffic congestion around the worksite.

Utility construction crews anticipate the water valve work to be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened by approximately 3:00am on Tuesday, April 7th.