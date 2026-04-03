Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Splits Opening Day of Austin Peay Classic

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team went 1-1 on the opening day of the Austin Peay Classic, Friday, at the Atkins Family Beach Volleyball Facility.

The Govs began the day with a 5-0 sweep of McKendree. Four of APSU’s five courts won in straight sets, including Bailey Hope and Ashley Boswell’s dominating, 21-9, 21-10 on Court No. 2, earning them both their 10th win on the season. Grace Austin and Isabella Rusell completed the sweep with a three-set win on Court No.1, winning the final set 18-16.

The APSU Govs returned to action later in the day and fell to Texas A&M Kingsville. Emma Loiars and Cami Missig won the first set on Court No.4 21-15, but fell in three sets. Grace Austin and Isabella Russell picked up their ninth win of the year with a straight set win on Court No.1, 21-17, 21-19.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team is back home to close the Austin Peay Classic, Saturday. They face conference foe Central Arkansas at noon, then face Tennessee Tech at 4:00pm.

Results: Austin Peay vs. McKendree

1. Isabella Rusell/Grace Austin(APSU) def. Brooke Junker/Natalie Witt (MCK) 21-9, 14-21, 18-16

2. Bailey Hope/Ashley Boswell (APSU) def. Audrey Bennett/Amber Williams (MCK) 21-9, 21-11

3. Addi Hultquist/ Jordyn Beneteau (APSU) def. Samantha Coe/Megan Diercks (MCK) 21-19, 21-12

4. Emma Loiars/Cami Missig (APSU) def. Shannon Ferrell/Abby Hickman (MCK) 21-11, 21-15

5. Sage Raby/Emily Freel (APSU) def. Madi Stevens/Addyson Mock (MCK) 21-12, 21-18

Results: Austin Peay vs. Texas A&M Kingsville

1. Isabella Rusell/Grace Austin (APSU) def. Liana Huesca/Rylan Pollard (TAMK) 21-17, 21-19

2. Laura Betsa/Kalani Vasquez (TAMK) def. Bailey Hope/Ashley Boswell (APSU) 21-16, 21-8

3. Emma Daugherty/Kastyn Hoffman (TAMK) def. Addi Hultquist/Jordyn Beneteau (APSU) 21-15, 21-18

4.Elizabeth Williams/Kate Wozniak (TAMK)) def. Emma Loiars/Cami Missig (APSU) 15-21, 21-19, 15-11

5. Kamryn Briggs/Cl Presmanes-Garate (TAMK) def. Sage Raby/Emily Freel (APSU) 21-12, 21-17