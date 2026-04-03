61.6 F
Clarksville
Sunday, April 5, 2026
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Splits Opening Day of Austin Peay...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Splits Opening Day of Austin Peay Classic

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Goes 1-1 on Day One with Win Over McKendree, Loss to Texas A&M Kingsville. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Goes 1-1 on Day One with Win Over McKendree, Loss to Texas A&M Kingsville. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team went 1-1 on the opening day of the Austin Peay Classic, Friday, at the Atkins Family Beach Volleyball Facility. 

The Govs began the day with a 5-0 sweep of McKendree. Four of APSU’s five courts won in straight sets, including Bailey Hope and Ashley Boswell’s dominating, 21-9, 21-10 on Court No. 2, earning them both their 10th win on the season. Grace Austin and Isabella Rusell completed the sweep with a three-set win on Court No.1, winning the final set 18-16. 

The APSU Govs returned to action later in the day and fell to Texas A&M Kingsville. Emma Loiars and Cami Missig won the first set on Court No.4 21-15, but fell in three sets. Grace Austin and Isabella Russell picked up their ninth win of the year with a straight set win on Court No.1, 21-17, 21-19. 

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team is back home to close the Austin Peay Classic, Saturday. They face conference foe Central Arkansas at noon, then face Tennessee Tech at 4:00pm. 

Results: Austin Peay vs. McKendree 

1. Isabella Rusell/Grace Austin(APSU) def. Brooke Junker/Natalie Witt (MCK) 21-9, 14-21, 18-16 

2. Bailey Hope/Ashley Boswell (APSU) def. Audrey Bennett/Amber Williams (MCK) 21-9, 21-11 

3. Addi Hultquist/ Jordyn Beneteau (APSU) def. Samantha Coe/Megan Diercks (MCK) 21-19, 21-12 

4. Emma Loiars/Cami Missig (APSU) def. Shannon Ferrell/Abby Hickman (MCK) 21-11, 21-15 

5. Sage Raby/Emily Freel (APSU) def. Madi Stevens/Addyson Mock (MCK) 21-12, 21-18 

Results: Austin Peay vs. Texas A&M Kingsville 

1. Isabella Rusell/Grace Austin (APSU) def. Liana Huesca/Rylan Pollard (TAMK) 21-17, 21-19 

2. Laura Betsa/Kalani Vasquez (TAMK)  def.  Bailey Hope/Ashley Boswell  (APSU) 21-16, 21-8 

3. Emma Daugherty/Kastyn Hoffman (TAMK)  def. Addi Hultquist/Jordyn Beneteau  (APSU) 21-15, 21-18 

4.Elizabeth Williams/Kate Wozniak (TAMK)) def. Emma Loiars/Cami Missig (APSU) 15-21, 21-19, 15-11 

5. Kamryn Briggs/Cl Presmanes-Garate (TAMK)  def. Sage Raby/Emily Freel  (APSU) 21-12, 21-17 

Previous article
APSU Softball Rolls Past Bellarmine with 8-0, 15-0 Victories at Home
Next article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Crossland Avenue Water Outage, Lane Closure for Water Valve Replacement
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information