APSU Softball Rolls Past Bellarmine with 8-0, 15-0 Victories at Home

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team needed just nine combined innings to outscore Bellarmine 23-0 in an Atlantic Sun Conference doubleheader, earning an 8-0 victory in Game 1, before then downing the Knights 15-0 in the second game of the afternoon, Friday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

Game One

Austin Peay 8, Bellarmine 0

For the *insert a number of your choosing here* time, Brie Howard further cemented herself in Austin Peay State University softball history, with the junior outfielder launching her 18th home run of the season in the top of the fourth inning to tie Danielle Liermann‘s 2019 mark for the most across a single season in program history.

The Governors and Bellarmine were both scoreless through three innings – the only time that APSU was held scoreless in back-to-back innings on the day – with Alanah Jones tossing a perfect opening two frames before then stranding a pair of Knights in the top of the third and another in the fourth.

Sammie Shelander was the first Governor to reach in the bottom of the first, taking advantage of a throwing error on the Knights’ third baseman to advance into scoring position. Her pinch runner, Kam Moore, then advanced to third on a groundout, before being driven home on a Kiley Hinton to center field. Hinton was then brought across the plate by Ashlyn Dulaney’s second home run of the season, extending the APSU lead to 3-0 with just one out.

Following Dulaney’s four-bagger, Natalie Burns and Makayla Navarro reached on a walk and double, respectively, before Emilee Baker drove in the pair on a single. Brie Howard then furthered the lead on a home run over the right center wall, making it a 7-0 APSU lead, still with just one out on the board.

Following a pair of defensive substitutions by Bellarmine, Kater Raper scored Sammie Shelander on a single down the left field gap.

Game Two

The APSU Govs retired Bellarmine in order during the top of the fifth, bringing up the five-inning, mercy rule decision.Baker, Howard, and Dulaney led the APSU Govs with two hits and two RBI.In the circle, Alanah Jones tossed the full game for the APSU Govs, earning her 14th win of the season. She surrendered just two hits in the outing and struck out a trio of Knights.

Austin Peay 15, Bellarmine 0

Austin Peay State University tallied a season-high 15 runs and 17 hits, while tying its season-high with five doubles in a 15-run thumping of the Knights. Kiley Hinton went a perfect 3-for-3 from the plate with a two-run homer and a double in the win.

The APSU Govs hung seven runs on as many hits against Bellarmine in the first inning. Emilee Baker and Brie Howard opened the contest with a pair of singles, before Sammie Shelander’s ninth home run of the season gave the APSU Govs an early, 3-0 lead with no outs. Each of the next five Govs up to the plate also reached, with a Katie Raper single being followed by Hinton’s home run.

Ashlyn Dulaney then reached on an error by BU’s first baseman, while Burns and Navarro reached on a walk and single, respectively. A Howard single then scored the duo, giving APSU a 7-0 lead through the first frame.

After a perfect inning by Cameron Grayson and company in the top of the second, the first four Govs up to the plate in the bottom of the second tallied hits, with a Dulaney single driving in Nadia Glass, and a Natalie Burns double down the right field line scoring both Dulaney and Hinton. Shelby Allen then singled to first base, beating the defense for the RBI and the single.

One frame later, Dulaney doubled down the left field line to score Hinton and Glass, before a Natalie Burns home run then scored APSU’s 15th – and final – run of the game.

Led by Hinton’s three hits on the game, six Govs had multi-hit performances against the Knights, with Howard, Raper, Dulaney, Burns, and Makayla Navarro all tallying two. Burns paced the team with four RBI in the win, while Shelander and Dulaney both had three.

In the circle, Cameron Grayson earned her seventh win of the season, allowing just a pair of hits across 2.0 innings. Emma Thompson allowed just one hit across her 1.0 inning of work, while Emberly Nichols did not allow a baserunner in her 1.0 inning.

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Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team returns to action for a Saturday 11:00am finale against the Bellarmine Knights at Cathi Maynard Park.