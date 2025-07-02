86.3 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Clarksville Police Seek Help Locating Missing Woman Starterria Murphy Last Seen Near Customs House Museum

Starterria Murphy
Starterria Murphy

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 34-year-old Starterria Murphy. Her aunt reported her missing on June 24th, 2025, stating that the last time she had contact with Starterria was on May 30th, 2025.

Murphy is currently homeless and has reportedly been seen in the Clarksville area within the past week. She is described as being 5’2” tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone sees Starterria or knows of her whereabouts, they are urged to call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Smith at 931.648.0656, ext. 5695.

