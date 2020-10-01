|
Clarksville area Pets of the Week for October 1st, 2020
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of September 23rd, 2020.
Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.
Contact a rescue near you to learn more.
Montgomery County Animal Care and Control
Lawrence is a handsome adult male American Staffordshire Terrier who was abandoned. He is a people lover, loves belly rubs, and is looking for someone to care for him. He likes to keep his kennel clean and loves walking around in the yard. This gentle boy will steal your heart.
Conway is handsome orange male domestic short hair kitten with beautiful green eyes. He loves to play and loves attention.
Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices
Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County
Pookie is a 7-year-old spayed female tortoiseshell. This sweet girl is house trained and loves cat scratchers, wet cat food and loves being brushed. Her family is moving out of state and cannot take her with them. Pookie is quiet, soft-spoken and loveable. She can sense when someone is not feeling well and will stay close and comfort them. She is a sensitive devoted cat who will likely thrive in a quiet home.
Find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html
Cats Are Us
Luke is a handsome 10-week-old male kitten with a striking white and black coat. Like his sister Leia, who looks much like him, he is playful and affectionate. Together they are non-stop fun, and we would love for them to be adopted together. Luke is vetted, neutered, and litter trained.
Find him at PetSmart on weekends or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn
Dover Humane Society
Princess is a gorgeous young spayed female calico. She is fully vetted and litter box trained. Princess is a loving cat who will warm your heart. She gets along well with other cats and dogs. Princess is an affectionate girl and would make an excellent companion.
Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html
Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue
Shemp is a 5-year-old neutered male American Staffordshire terrier whose owner passed away. He graduated from socialization and obedience training, is fully vetted and house trained. This handsome boy loves people and would make an excellent companion.
Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, https://www.facebook.com/scffar2010/
Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee
Milly is a 1-year-old spayed female jack Russell terrier mix with lots of energy. She has done great with structure and boundaries. She is kennel trained, house broken, vaccinated, and microchipped. She would do best in a home without small children due to her energy. Milly is still being evaluated regarding other animals. This girl loves to play with a variety of toys; from ropes, balls and tires, she loves them all.
Find her through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/
Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue
Wilden is an adorable 3-month-old male pit bull terrier puppy mix. This little bundle of joy is vetted and has a microchip. Wilden gets along great with children and other dogs.
Find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html
Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm
Zeke is a handsome young German Shepherd/ Malinois mix. He is fully vetted and loves to please his people. He is not so great with smaller children and selective with some dogs. Zeke knows most basic commands.
Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920
