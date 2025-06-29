Artsville Fest 2025 Set to Celebrate Creativity, Community, and Local Talent

Clarksville, TN – ArtLink is thrilled to announce the return of Artsville, Clarksville’s annual downtown creative arts festival, taking place October 2nd and October 4th, 2025.
This high-energy, community-focused event invites people of all ages to experience the transformative power of the arts through live performances, immersive art experiences, and meaningful interactions with local artists and makers.
Artsville Gala — Thursday, October 2nd | 5:00pm – 9:00pm
Kick off the festival with the Artsville Gala, a masquerade-style evening celebrating regional creativity, culture, and connection. Explore curated works from local artists across three unique venues: ArtLink, Outlaw Antiques, and DBO Gallery while enjoying live music and vintage speakeasy vibes. Need a mask? Head to ArtLink now through the gala night to make your own for just $5.00!
Festival Day — Saturday, October 4th | 10:00am – 7:00pm
Downtown Clarksville transforms into an open-air celebration of the arts, featuring:
- Live art demonstrations and 3D chalk art
- Artisan and food vendors
- Performances by local musicians, dancers, and creatives
- Hands-on activities, interactive art walls, and more
End the day with Artsville LIVE, a special performance event honoring the talented artists and consultants who bring the festival to life.
Vendor & Artist Opportunities – Now Open!
Artsville is currently accepting applications for the following categories:
- Visual Art Show – $25.00
Includes eligibility for jury-selected awards and a Fan Favorite cash prize.
- Food Vendors – $250.00
- Artisan Vendors – $150.00 (bring your own tent) / $175.00 (tent provided)
- Chalk Walk Participants – $25.00
Prizes awarded for standout designs selected by our judges.
- Artsville LIVE Performers – Free to apply!
- Artsville Festival Performers – Free to apply!
Artsville is free and open to all. Whether you’re exploring booths, creating your own artwork, or connecting with local talent, Artsville Fest is designed to inspire, engage, and celebrate Clarksville’s creative spirit. Special shoutout to Artsville’s Title Sponsor, Ufford Law & Mediation Offices.
Learn more and apply today at: www.artsvillefest.com
Follow us on social media @artsvillefest for event updates, highlights, and artist features!
About ArtLink
ArtLink is a nonprofit community arts organization located in downtown Clarksville. Our mission is to provide accessible, hands-on creative programming for individuals of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds. Through workshops, mentorship programs, and community events, we strive to create a safe and inclusive space for creative discovery and connection.