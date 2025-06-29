Montgomery County Unemployment Rises to 3.5% in May, Up from 3.0% in April

All Tennessee Counties Report Unemployment Rates of 5% or Below

Nashville, TN – Every Tennessee county recorded an unemployment rate of 5% or less in May, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

Ninety-four of the state’s 95 counties had unemployment rates below 5%, and one county — Hardeman County in southwestern Tennessee — had a rate of 5%.

Unemployment rates decreased from April to May in three counties. Rates increased in 92 counties.

Montgomery County’s unemployment rate rose by 0.5 percentage points, increasing from 3.0% in April to 3.5% in May.

Williamson County reported the lowest unemployment rate in May at 2.6%, up four-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month.

Four counties — Sevier, Rutherford, Cheatham, and Wilson — followed with rates of 2.7%.

Hardeman County’s unemployment rate of 5% was the highest in Tennessee last month. That rate was up five-tenths of a percentage point over April’s rate.

Johnson County recorded the second-highest unemployment rate for the month at 4.9%, a three-tenths of a percentage point decline from the previous month.

Perry County followed with a rate of 4.8%, up eight-tenths of a percentage point from April.

Tennessee’s statewide unemployment rate in May was 3.5%. Unlike the statewide rate, county rates are not adjusted to account for seasonal impacts on employment.

