Clarksville’s Tour De Ville Rolls Back into Town June 28th with Wall-to-Wall Local Music

Written by James Cargill

Ville Magazine

Clarksville, TN – This is it, Clarksville. Your chance to see and hear local musicians doing what they do best: PLAY MUSIC! All Clarksville music, all over downtown, all day.

Stages will be set up at different locations, and you can follow the route on your bike with the group, walk, or even drive to get to them. Some of the destinations include Evill Nash Brewery, Revel House, Wicked Good Sandwiches, Oddly Amazing Antiques, And Vinyl, and so many more.

The route, venues and lineups will be announced a few days before the event on Tour De Ville’s Facebook page, ‘Ville: a rock & roll Magazine’s page and on the page of De Ville’s brainchild, Cody Parson, who created this event all the way back in 2010. Some of the acts you will experience are Still Moves, Cody Parson and the Heavy Change, Waxheart, Jungle Fever, and Pibotto.

Whether you are riding your bike with the group or not, you can also join in or even watch the annual kickball game held behind the alternative school on Greenwood Avenue. The game is always a great time. Don’t miss this opportunity to listen to our own homegrown talent. It’s a huge reminder that you don’t have to run to Nashville to check out quality songwriters and musicians of the highest caliber; we have them right here, playing in these same venues every week!

Remember to stay hydrated, follow the rules of the road, and, oh yeah, have the time of your life!

“Get On Your Bikes and Ride” – Brian May

