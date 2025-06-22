Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for June 23rd-16th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Residents in Clarksville and Montgomery County should prepare for a stretch of intense summer heat and mostly dry conditions throughout the week.

With high temperatures steadily in the mid-90s and heat index values reaching or exceeding 100 degrees, outdoor activity should be approached with caution, especially during peak afternoon hours. While a slight chance of rain appears early in the week, the overall forecast remains sunny, mainly calm.

Expect sunny skies and sweltering heat Sunday with a high near 94°F and heat index values as high as 105°F. A light south wind around 5 mph will do little to offset the heat, so residents should limit outdoor exposure during the hottest parts of the day.

For Sunday night, conditions are expected to be mostly clear and calm, with an overnight low of around 74°F. A quiet, warm evening is in store with little to no wind.

Sunshine continues Monday, with a slight 20% chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms after 3:00pm. The high will be near 94°F, and heat index values could reach a peak of 103°F. Winds will be light and variable, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Skies will remain mostly clear Monday night, with a low around 74°F. Calm winds will contribute to a mild and quiet overnight period.

On Tuesday, the heat holds steady with another sunny day and a high near 94°F. Winds will remain calm, providing minimal relief from the persistent warmth.

Tuesday night will see another mostly clear night, with lows dipping to around 74°F and continued calm winds.

A slight temperature increase is expected on Wednesday, with a sunny high of around 96°F. A light southwest breeze around 5 mph may offer brief cooling.

Wednesday night will stay mostly clear, with a low around 74°F and calm wind conditions continuing.

The week’s heat will peak with a sunny high near 96°F on Thursday, continuing the pattern of extreme warmth under clear skies.

The evening will remain mostly clear on Thursday night, and temperatures will drop only to around 74°F, keeping nights unseasonably warm.

As temperatures continue to rise and little relief is in sight, residents are urged to practice heat safety. Drink plenty of fluids, take frequent breaks if working or playing outdoors, and check on elderly neighbors or those without air conditioning.

With minimal rain chances and high heat index values expected through midweek, it’s essential to stay weather-aware and take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.