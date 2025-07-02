Maggie Lehtola’s Journey from Austin Peay State University to London’s Rose Bruford College

Clarksville, TN –

Despite this rich literary foundation, she initially pursued a different path, briefly attending APSU in 2016 as a biology major before leaving after two weeks. However, everything changed when she attended the Nashville Shakespeare Festival production

“I almost didn’t go; I was going to sleep in, and mom was like, ‘Absolutely not. We’re having a family day. Get in the car,'” Lehtola said. “It blew my mind. I’d never seen anything like it. The connection between the actors and the audience was electric.”

That experience awakened something in Lehtola, who grew up listening to Shakespeare on CDs during family car rides. She quit her insurance job, began taking acting workshops, and eventually found her way back to APSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance after six years.

At APSU, Lehtola thrived with support from multiple scholarships through the Honors Program and study abroad opportunities. These financial resources opened doors she never thought possible. A grant from the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA) enabled her to complete a two-week stage combat intensive at the University of Missouri, where she earned certification in six weapons forms. Another crucial scholarship from the APSU College of Arts and Letters helped fund her attendance at the United Regional Theatre Association conference, where she connected with international graduate programs.

Lehtola said she would not have even considered going to school in another country had it not been for her study abroad trips with Dr. Mickey Wadia, which helped her discover her love for London’s theater scene.

“London is a magical place,” she said. “I feel more like myself when I am there.”

Beyond the classroom, Lehtola found meaningful opportunities to grow as an artist. She wrote and performed a one-act play in verse for her capstone project, collaborated with fellow students on productions like The Ruminants, and worked as an on-campus tutor helping other students develop their skills.

“I am so grateful for my time at Austin Peay State University,” Lehtola said. “This is the first place I have felt like I really belonged as an adult.”

She credits much of her success at APSU to the personal attention and support from faculty like Talon Beeson, associate professor of theatre and dance, and Dr. Tim Winters, executive director of the Honors Program and PELP.

“The professors know you very well here,” she said. “They’ll offer personalized feedback, saying things like ‘I’ve noticed you doing this, and I think you’d benefit more from trying this other approach instead.’ That personal attention and guidance have been so special.”

After receiving multiple offers from graduate programs in both the United States and abroad, Lehtola’s acceptance to Rose Bruford represents more than just continuing her education – it’s a step toward her dream of bridging theatrical work between the U.S. and U.K.

Ultimately, what began as an uncertain return to APSU transformed into a journey of personal and artistic discovery.

“I always said I wouldn’t come back to college, but I didn’t really know what college was supposed to be like,” Lehtola said. “This program has helped me really find my feet. It’s not just about the major – it’s about exploring and being open to possibility.”

As she prepares for her next chapter in London, Lehtola remains grateful for the foundation APSU provided.

“Life has turned out better than I thought it could,” she said. “I get to do this amazing, incredible thing and then help other people get to do it too. Does it get better than that?”