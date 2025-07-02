Cumberland Winds to Celebrate America with Patriotic Independence Day Concert in Clarksville on July 3rd

Clarksville, TN – The spirit of America will come alive in a stirring musical tribute as the Cumberland Winds present their Independence Day Patriotic Concert on Thursday, July 3rd, 2025, at 7:00pm at First Presbyterian Church, 213 Main Street, in the heart of downtown Clarksville.

The event, commemorating the nation’s 249th birthday, promises an evening filled with stirring melodies, heartfelt reflection, and community pride.

Under the grand acoustics of First Presbyterian’s historic sanctuary, the Cumberland Winds will perform a rousing lineup of American classics and patriotic favorites. Adding his powerful voice to the evening’s program will be featured vocalist Charlie King, performing beloved selections including “My Country, ’Tis of Thee” and “God Bless America.” Audience members can expect to be uplifted and inspired as the band blends musical excellence with national pride.

Beyond the music, the concert will feature a special keynote presentation by Dr. Dewey Browder, esteemed historian and veteran, titled “Patriotism Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow.” Dr. Browder’s words are sure to resonate with attendees as he explores the evolving meaning of patriotism in America—connecting the past, present, and future through personal insight and historical context.

The event is free and open to the public, making it a perfect way for families, friends, and community members to kick off Independence Day celebrations together. For those attending, parking details are available on the Cumberland Winds website. An ADA-accessible entrance is located on 3rd Street, providing elevator access directly to the sanctuary.

Join the Cumberland Winds for a night of music, memory, and American pride—and celebrate Independence Day the way it was meant to be: united in community and spirit.