78.7 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, July 2, 2025
HomeEventsCumberland Winds to Celebrate America with Patriotic Independence Day Concert in Clarksville...
Events

Cumberland Winds to Celebrate America with Patriotic Independence Day Concert in Clarksville on July 3rd

News Staff
By News Staff
Cumberland Winds
Cumberland Winds

First Presbyterian ChurchClarksville, TN – The spirit of America will come alive in a stirring musical tribute as the Cumberland Winds present their Independence Day Patriotic Concert on Thursday, July 3rd, 2025, at 7:00pm at First Presbyterian Church, 213 Main Street, in the heart of downtown Clarksville.

The event, commemorating the nation’s 249th birthday, promises an evening filled with stirring melodies, heartfelt reflection, and community pride.

Under the grand acoustics of First Presbyterian’s historic sanctuary, the Cumberland Winds will perform a rousing lineup of American classics and patriotic favorites. Adding his powerful voice to the evening’s program will be featured vocalist Charlie King, performing beloved selections including “My Country, ’Tis of Thee” and “God Bless America.” Audience members can expect to be uplifted and inspired as the band blends musical excellence with national pride.

Beyond the music, the concert will feature a special keynote presentation by Dr. Dewey Browder, esteemed historian and veteran, titled “Patriotism Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow.” Dr. Browder’s words are sure to resonate with attendees as he explores the evolving meaning of patriotism in America—connecting the past, present, and future through personal insight and historical context.

The event is free and open to the public, making it a perfect way for families, friends, and community members to kick off Independence Day celebrations together. For those attending, parking details are available on the Cumberland Winds website. An ADA-accessible entrance is located on 3rd Street, providing elevator access directly to the sanctuary.

Join the Cumberland Winds for a night of music, memory, and American pride—and celebrate Independence Day the way it was meant to be: united in community and spirit.

Previous article
Paige Ernst Joins APSU as Assistant Cheerleading Coach
Next article
Maggie Lehtola’s Journey from Austin Peay State University to London’s Rose Bruford College
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information